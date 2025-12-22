Report: Chiefs inform administrative officials of planned announcement to move to Kansas

All indications are that the Chiefs are headed to Kansas when their lease at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium expires.

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs have informed administrative officials that they are going to announce their move to Kansas on Monday after the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council meeting.

The Kansas City Star previously reported that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly plans to make a “special announcement” after Monday’s meeting.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and other team officials are expected to attend Monday’s Kansas LCC meeting.

The Chiefs have been weighing a heavy renovation of Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri — where they’ve played since 1972 — or moving just across the border to Kansas to build a new domed stadium that could potentially host a Super Bowl.

Things have been lining up for the move to Kansas, which will likely become official later today.