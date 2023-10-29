Report: Commanders got calls on Jonathan Allen, but won’t trade him

Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was in a bad place after last Sunday’s loss to the Giants, but he’s not expected to be moving to another team in the next couple of days.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that teams called the Commanders to inquire about trading for Allen this week. Per the report, the Commanders told those teams that they are unwilling to trade Allen and did not entertain efforts to change that stance.

Last Sunday, Allen said that he is “fucking tired of this bullshit” in relation to consistent losing during his seven years with the Commanders.

The Commanders, who play the Eagles this Sunday, have other defensive linemen who may be traded. Chase Young and Montez Sweat are in the final year of their contracts and could be moving on as Allen sticks around.