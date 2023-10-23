Jonathan Allen: I’m f—ing tired of this s—t

Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has had enough.

After Sunday’s ugly 14-7 loss to the Giants, Allen expressed exactly how he feels in the locker room.

Allen started by saying the Giants “whupped our ass, plain and simple.” He added that the team is exhibiting a lack of focus, which is creating holes that are too big to dig themselves out of.

But the veteran lineman’s most passionate response came when he was asked if the situation is frustrating.

“Fuck yes it does,” Allen said, via JP Finally of NBC4 Washington. “I’m fucking tired of this shit. I’m fucking tired of this bullshit. It’s been seven fucking years of the same shit. I’m tired of this shit.”

What can Washington do to get things turned around?

“Get our minds right and get ready to play fucking Philadelphia,” Allen said.

With Sunday’s loss, Washington is now 3-4 on the season with a pair of divisional losses. As Allen mentioned, the Commanders will play the Eagles next week after losing an overtime contest in Philadelphia back in Week 4.