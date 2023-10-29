Rumor makes the rounds of Chase Young to the Bears

Last year at the trading deadline, the Bears gave up a second-round pick for Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. This year, the Bears could be chasing another Chase.

Per a league source, there are rumors in league circles linking the Bears to Commanders pass rusher Chase Young.

It seems odd on the surface, since the two-win Bears hardly fit the profile of buyers. But this would be a long-term play for the Bears, if it happens. The Bears, who have significant cap space in 2024, would want to acquire Young and keep him, with a new contract.

Young was the defensive rookie of the year in 2020. A serious knee injury in 2021 derailed his career.

Now healthy, he has appeared in six 2023 regular-season games, with five starts. He has five sacks.

Some think it’s more likely that the Commanders will trade defensive end Montez Sweat before Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. Whatever the Commanders do, the likely goal will be to get enough for the player so that new owner Josh Harris will be impressed by the return.

Otherwise, why not keep them in an effort to win as many games as possible in 2023? Every key employee of the Commanders is currently auditioning for a chance to stick around beyond this year. So far, the on-field results haven’t been conducive to that outcome.