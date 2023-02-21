 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles have interviewed Chris Shula, Jesse Minter for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 21, 2023 04:40 AM
The Eagles are set to interview Vance Joseph for their defensive coordinator opening later this week and they’ve reportedly spoken to a couple of other candidates to fill the hole left by Jonathan Gannon’s departure.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has interviewed Rams defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and University of Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Shula, who is the son of former Bengals head coach David Shula and the grandson of Don Shula, has been with the Rams since 2017 and worked as the linebackers coach before changing roles in 2022. He was on the same Chargers staff as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in 2015 and 2016.

Minter joined Michigan last year after spending the 2021 season running the defense at Vanderbilt. He worked for the Ravens from 2017 to 2020.

The Eagles have also interviewed former Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard and they requested an interview with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai.