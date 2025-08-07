 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross
nbc_pft_vrabelbloodyface_250807.jpg
Vrabel’s face bloodied breaking up NE-WAS fight

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross
nbc_pft_vrabelbloodyface_250807.jpg
Vrabel’s face bloodied breaking up NE-WAS fight

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: ESPN will assume lease at NFLN’s 75,000-square-foot L.A. studio

  
Published August 7, 2025 09:35 AM

The “non-binding” agreement between the NFL and ESPN will eventually bind ESPN to a significant expense.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel of FrontOfficeSports.com, ESPN will assume the lease for NFL Network’s 75,000-square-foot studio near SoFi Stadium.

The duration of the lease wasn’t disclosed. Neither was the rent.

It’s hard not to wonder whether the lease included a term contemplating one rent level if the NFL is leasing the space from Rams owner Stan Kroenke, and a higher rent level if someone else assumes the role of lessee.

Regardless, ESPN will be giving up more than equity as part of its deal to assumed the NFL’s somewhat distressed media assets. And it’s apparently part of the price to pay for ensuring that ESPN will continue to have a broadcast package indefinitely into the future.