Report: Falcons resting most of their starters tonight

The Falcons will not play the majority of their starters tonight in their preseason finale against the Steelers, Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com reports.

It means Desmond Ridder, who is entering his first season as a full-time starter, will play only 17 snaps in the preseason. He did not play in the preseason opener either.

He played only 271 snaps in the regular-season as a rookie, seeing action in four games.

Third-string quarterback Logan Woodside, who played the entire game in the first preseason game, will see most of the action tonight. He has a chance to convince the Falcons to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, with the new rules allowing for an emergency quarterback to dress on game days.