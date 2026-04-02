Report: Fernando Mendoza to visit Raiders on Tuesday

A date has been set for Fernando Mendoza’s pre-draft visit with the Raiders.

Mendoza will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday for his meeting with the franchise, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the visit would take place next week.

As the likely No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Mendoza has already spent some time with the Raiders’ brass, both at the combine and at his Pro Day this week.

It has not been reported if Mendoza will take other visits. But it is highly unlikely that he’ll slip past the No. 1 overall pick, which teams are undoubtedly aware of.

With Thursday’s agreement to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Raiders have set up Mendoza with a valuable veteran mentor as he enters the league. Head coach Klint Kubiak also said earlier this week that it’s his preference for a rookie QB to watch and learn from a veteran before being inserted into a starting role, which Cousins should allow Las Vegas to do.