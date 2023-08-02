 Skip navigation
Report: Isiah Pacheco is expected to be cleared for contact in mid-August

  
Published August 2, 2023 02:14 PM

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco said last month that he will “absolutely” be 100 percent in time to play in the season opener against the Lions and a report on Wednesday indicates that he’ll be given the green light for a full practice schedule weeks ahead of that game.

Pacheco has been practicing in a non-contact jersey at training camp because of a torn labrum in his shoulder and a broken bone in his hand. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Pacheco is expected to be cleared for contact by August 20.

The Chiefs play their final preseason game is on August 26. Under the reported timeline, Pacheco could be available but the Chiefs might opt for making the regular season opener his first game action.

Pacheco ran 170 times for 830 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season last year. The 2022 seventh-rounder added 37 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.