Isiah Pacheco says he’ll “absolutely” be 100 percent by Week 1

Earlier this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he wasn’t sure if second-year running back Isiah Pacheco would be available to start training camp.

But while he’s been sporting a non-contact jersey, Pacheco has practiced in Kansas City’s early camp sessions — illustrating that he’s not on the physically unable to perform list.

On Thursday, Pacheco said he’ll “absolutely” be 100 percent for Week One.

“I’m feeling great right now,” Pacheco said in his press conference. “It’s just a process. It takes time and for me to just continue to listen to the staff and trust myself.”

Pacheco is still recovering from some injuries that popped up during the AFC Championship Game. He was still able to start the Super Bowl and play 47 percent of the club’s offensive snaps, rushing for 76 yards with a touchdown. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry in the contest.

“It wasn’t bothering me. We had two weeks to recover,” Pacheco said. “I was good with the recovery, the way we did it with the staff. And I was able to play — they got me right.”

Pacheco, a seventh-round pick in 2022, rushed for 830 yards with five touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 13 passes for 130 yards.