Isiah Pacheco may be added to Chiefs PUP list

  
Published July 18, 2023 05:16 PM

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will have at least one player starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list and another may be on the way.

Head coach Andy Reid noted on Tuesday that running back Isiah Pacheco may be added to the list, as the second-year pro is recovering from offseason surgery on his shoulder and a hand injury.

“We’ll make a decision on Pacheco going forward,” Reid said.

A 2022 seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco led the Chiefs with 830 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns last season. He also had 13 catches for 130 yards. He then recorded 262 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in Kansas City’s three postseason victories.

Reid also said defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton will begin camp on the PUP list. He is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October.

In 38 career games, Wharton has 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits.