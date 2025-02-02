Report: Jets are expected to hire Charles London as QB coach

The Jets are set to make another addition to their offensive coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are expected to hire Charles London as their quarterbacks coach. The Jets came to terms with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrom late in the week.

Pelissero adds that the Jets were blocked from interviewing Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough for the position.

London spent the 2024 season in Seattle and has also coached for the Titans, Falcons, Bears, and Texans during his time in the NFL.

The Jets have also hired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and special teams coordinator Chris Banjo, so head coach Aaron Glenn’s first staff is filling up.