Report: Lamar Jackson could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury could keep him off the field for multiple games.

Jackson is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Texans and could miss two or three weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Cooper Rush stepped in for Jackson to finish Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, and Rush will start on Sunday if Jackson can’t go.

Rush and Jackson are the only quarterbacks on the Ravens’ active roster, but longtime backup Tyler Huntley is on the practice squad and will likely be added to the active roster in Jackson’s absence.

Jackson is off to a tremendous start this season. He’s leading the NFL with 10 touchdown passes, an average of 9.1 yards per pass, and a 130.5 passer rating. Any time he can’t play will be rough for the Ravens to get through, given that their defense is struggling mightily this year.

Rush has started 14 games in his NFL career, all for the Cowboys, who were 9-5 in the games he started.