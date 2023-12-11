Report: MRI shows sprained MCL for Kyle Hamilton

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton went for an MRI after hurting his knee during Sunday’s overtime win against the Rams and he could be out for a little while after receiving the results of the test on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hamilton has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The report adds that Hamilton is considered week-to-week as a result of the injury.

Hamilton has started every game for the Ravens this season. He has 69 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, nine passes defensed and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The Ravens will be on the road to face the Jaguars and 49ers over the next two weeks. The two games that will help determine whether the Ravens can secure the top seed in the AFC, so having Hamilton available would be a plus for Baltimore’s bid.