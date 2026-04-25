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Terry Bradshaw holds Immaculate Reception ball, for first time since throwing the pass

  
Published April 25, 2026 10:59 AM

On December 23, 1972, the Steelers got their first win in playoff history with a play for the ages. Last night, for the first time since quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw the pass that became the Immaculate Reception, he held the ball again.

Bradshaw was handed the ball during a draft event at the Nemacolin resort, located roughly 70 miles from Pittsburgh.

“It’s a little deflated,” Bradshaw said once he got the ball. “Must have been up in New England.”

A fan named Jim Baker had ended up with the Immaculate Reception ball, which was used for the extra point after Franco Harris caught the pass and ran to the end zone.

Here’s where the ball should go next — into the hands of the Franco statue at the Pittsburgh International Airport.