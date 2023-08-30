Report: Packers were in the hunt for Jonathan Taylor

The mystery team is no longer a mystery.

In addition to the Dolphins, the Packers also were in discussions with the Colts regarding a potential trade for running back Jonathan Taylor, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

Per Holder, it “remains unclear what the Packers offered or what their level of interest might be moving forward.”

The fact that the Packers were even in the conversation is surprising. They have Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Would one of them have been shipped to the Colts for Taylor? Presumably, yes.

The Packers could still get back into the conversation, between now and October 31, when the window closes on any and all potential trades for the 2023 season.

It would be the kind of move that is not characteristic of the Packers. They’re a draft-and-develop team. The fact that they were even in the conversation shows that they’re willing to consider other options for constructing a roster — and that they don’t view themselves as a team that can’t contend in the NFC, post-Aaron Rodgers.