Report: Raiders interview Hue Jackson for job on their offensive staff

The Raiders interviewed former Browns head coach Hue Jackson for an offensive staff position, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Raiders hired former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis as assistant head coach. Jackson worked with Lewis for five seasons in Cincinnati before going to the Browns as their head coach.

Jackson, 58, went 3-36-1 in 2 1/2 seasons in Cleveland.

He was the head coach with the Raiders in 2011, going 8-8.

Jackson has spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Grambling, which fired him in November. He was 8-14 there.