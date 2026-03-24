Report: Ravens were concerned about “degenerative issue” in Maxx Crosby’s knee

It’s been only two weeks since the backpedal heard ‘round the football world. A new article from Ryan McFadden of ESPN takes a detailed look at the failed Maxx Crosby trade from the Raiders to the Ravens.

Here’s the key quote from McFadden’s reporting on Baltimore’s decision to not proceed: “The consensus was that Crosby would be able to play in 2026. The Ravens’ concern centered on the uncertainty of Crosby’s durability after a couple of seasons in Baltimore because of a degenerative issue in his knee, a source told ESPN.”

Crosby had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January. He was, and still is, recovering from the procedure.

The reasoning makes sense. The Ravens were going to send a pair of first-round picks to the Raiders. The Ravens had never (and still haven’t) traded a first-round pick for a player. They presumably wanted Crosby to be something more than a short-term answer — especially if they were also going to be giving Crosby a sweetener over the four years and $116 million remaining on his current deal (which works out to a well-below-market average of $29 million per year).

In the end, the Ravens had to make a projection about the condition of the knee for 2026 and beyond. And they did.

Did the availability of Trey Hendrickson beyond the first wave of free agency play a role in the ultimate assessment? If he hadn’t overpriced himself, he would have been long gone by the time the Ravens conducted Crosby’s physical. By Tuesday, Hendrickson was available at $28 million per year, and with no draft-pick compensation.

It all comes back to the timeline that both teams implemented. The terms were agreed to on Friday, March 6. Both teams should have wanted to get the physical done before the market opened on Monday, March 9. The Raiders should have insisted on it.

The delay opened the door to the Ravens having the ability to assess Crosby’s knee, to consider the total investment, and to compare the transaction to other available alternatives.

Remember, no NFL trade is ever done until the two teams communicate the deal separately to the league office, with matching terms. For trades negotiated before the start of the new league year, either team can back out at any time and for any reason.

The Raiders, if they truly wanted to keep Crosby, should be happy that it happened. Crosby has rediscovered his passion for the team. He’ll have extra motivation to prove the Ravens wrong for doubting his abilities.

He wanted out; he now wants in. The Ravens arguably did the Raiders a favor.

Regardless, the Ravens decided based on the medical information that they weren’t comfortable proceeding. The Raiders did that in 2023 with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, after getting a look at his injured foot. (The deal was renegotiated to protect the team against Garoppolo not eventually passing a physical.) The Raiders did it in 2014, after they got a look at offensive lineman Rodger Saffold’s shoulder.

Time will tell whether the Ravens got it right. For 2026 and beyond, Crosby will be determined to prove, in every snap from every game, that the Ravens got it wrong.