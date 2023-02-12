 Skip navigation
Report: Texans hire Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 12, 2023 07:04 AM
nbc_pft_demecoryans_230203
February 3, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explore how DeMeco Ryans’ attitude and leadership will be a seamless fit for the Texans and discuss how the only question remaining is how quickly he can turn the team around.

The Texans are hiring 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as the team’s offensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Slowik reunites with DeMeco Ryans in Houston.

Slowik, 35, spent two seasons as San Francisco’s offensive passing game coordinator and has 10 seasons of NFL experience. He also spent time as an offensive assistant (2019-20) and defensive quality control coach (2017-18).

Slowik also spent time in Washington as a defensive assistant (2011-13) and video assistant (2010).

The Texans are expected to use the No. 2 overall choice on a quarterback as they rebuild. They are 11-38-1 since their last playoff appearance in 2019.

Ryans hired Matt Burke as his defensive coordinator.