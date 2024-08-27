 Skip navigation
Report: Texans placing QB Case Keenum on season-ending IR

  
Published August 27, 2024 03:38 PM

The Texans will keep only two quarterbacks on their 53-player roster this season. They are placing third quarterback Case Keenum on season-ending injured reserve, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Keenum could return this season only if the Texans waive him off injured reserve with an injury settlement.

He injured his foot in the preseason game against the Rams. It is unknown how serious the injury is.

The Texans likely add a quarterback to the practice squad. They released Tim Boyle earlier Tuesday.

Keenum, 36, started two games last season when C.J. Stroud was out with injuries. He was 34-of-53 for 291 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

He has started 66 games in his career.