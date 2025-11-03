Reports: Josh Simmons is back at the Chiefs facility

The Chiefs offensive line struggled against the Bills pass rush in Sunday’s 28-21 loss, but there appears to be some help on the way.

According to multiple reports, rookie left tackle Josh Simmons is back at the team’s facility on Monday. Simmons, who was a first-round pick in April, started the first five games of the season and has missed the last four while attending to personal matters.

The Chiefs have a bye in Week 10, which will give Simmons some extra time to re-acclimate himself before the team’s next game against the Broncos in Week 11.

Jaylon Moore has been playing left tackle with Simmons out of the lineup. The Chiefs also saw right tackle Jawaan Taylor and left guard Kingsley Suamataia leave with injuries during their loss in Buffalo.