nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little's record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Reports: Josh Simmons is back at the Chiefs facility

  
Published November 3, 2025 01:03 PM

The Chiefs offensive line struggled against the Bills pass rush in Sunday’s 28-21 loss, but there appears to be some help on the way.

According to multiple reports, rookie left tackle Josh Simmons is back at the team’s facility on Monday. Simmons, who was a first-round pick in April, started the first five games of the season and has missed the last four while attending to personal matters.

The Chiefs have a bye in Week 10, which will give Simmons some extra time to re-acclimate himself before the team’s next game against the Broncos in Week 11.

Jaylon Moore has been playing left tackle with Simmons out of the lineup. The Chiefs also saw right tackle Jawaan Taylor and left guard Kingsley Suamataia leave with injuries during their loss in Buffalo.