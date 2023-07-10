 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
160524 TDF
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
160524 TDF
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Northwestern fires Pat Fitzgerald

  
Published July 10, 2023 07:04 PM

Northwestern has parted ways with head coach Pat Fitzgerald, school president Michael Schill announced Monday.

The move comes three days after the school announced a two-week suspension for its longtime coach over hazing allegations within the program. Reporting by the school newspaper, the Daily Northwestern, a day later prompted Schill to reconsider the punishment.

Fitzgerald served as the head coach at his alma mater for 17 years, taking over after the unexpected death of Randy Walker in 2006.

Fitzgerald, a former All-American linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer, went 110-101 at the school, including 65-76 in the Big Ten. He generated NFL interest during his time there, including as recently as the 2021 hiring cycle.

The beginning of his end at the school began in January when Northwestern launched an investigation into the football program after allegations of hazing. Northwestern announced last week that the investigation “did not discover sufficient evidence to believe that coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing conduct.”

The student-run paper, though, uncovered disturbing details that now have led to Fitzgerald’s departure.