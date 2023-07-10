Northwestern fires Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern has parted ways with head coach Pat Fitzgerald, school president Michael Schill announced Monday.

The move comes three days after the school announced a two-week suspension for its longtime coach over hazing allegations within the program. Reporting by the school newspaper, the Daily Northwestern, a day later prompted Schill to reconsider the punishment.

Fitzgerald served as the head coach at his alma mater for 17 years, taking over after the unexpected death of Randy Walker in 2006.

Fitzgerald, a former All-American linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer, went 110-101 at the school, including 65-76 in the Big Ten. He generated NFL interest during his time there, including as recently as the 2021 hiring cycle.

The beginning of his end at the school began in January when Northwestern launched an investigation into the football program after allegations of hazing. Northwestern announced last week that the investigation “did not discover sufficient evidence to believe that coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing conduct.”

The student-run paper, though, uncovered disturbing details that now have led to Fitzgerald’s departure.