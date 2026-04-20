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Reports: Odell Beckham Jr. takes physical, works out with Giants

  
Published April 20, 2026 01:55 PM

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants may be on the verge of a reunion.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that Beckham is at the team’s facility for a physical on Monday. NFL Media reports that he also worked out for the team. It’s unclear if those are precursors to Beckham signing a contract to return to his first NFL team, but they feel like steps toward that end.

Beckham met with Giants head coach John Harbaugh at the league meetings in Arizona last month. Beckham played for the Ravens in 2023, so a deal bringing him back to the Giants would also create a second chance for him to play for Harbaugh.

The Giants drafted Beckham 12th overall in 2014 and played for the team before being traded to the Browns ahead of the 2019 season. He signed with the Rams after being waived during the 2021 season and tore his ACL while helping the Rams to a Super Bowl win. He joined the Ravens after sitting out in 2022 and had nine catches in nine games for the Dolphins in 2024.