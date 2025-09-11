 Skip navigation
Riq Woolen’s starting job in question after rough game

  
Published September 11, 2025 12:06 AM

Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen has started 47 of the 49 games he has played in his four-year career. His status for Week 2, though, is in doubt.

“We’ll see,” coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday when asked if Woolen would start against the Steelers on Sunday.

Woolen allowed a 45-yard completion to Ricky Pearsall with 2:30 remaining in Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Five plays later, Woolen let Jake Tonges catch the game-winning touchdown with 1:34 left.

“I’ve just got to attack the ball,” Woolen told Brady Henderson of ESPN on Wednesday. “That’s pretty much it.”

Woolen doesn’t know whether his role will change this week, but Josh Jobe has earned more playing time. Jobe played 61 of 76 snaps Sunday and had an interception and two tackles.

“Josh is ready to go,” Macdonald said. “He’s always going to be a big part of the game plan. He’s competing for more snaps, and I thought he played a tremendous football game. He played physical. He played smart. He played disciplined, finishing plays right. I thought he played a great game.”

Woolen still is listed on the depth chart as the starter opposite Devon Witherspoon, but Macdonald sounds like a change is coming.

“You go out and you produce, why would we not play you?” Macdonald said.