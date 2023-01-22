 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”

  
Published January 22, 2023 05:26 AM
Tom Brady’s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads.

Enter Rob Gronkowski.

Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward.

“Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year,” Gronk said.

It’s a telling observation. First, it clearly indicates that Brady is inclined to play a year beyond his well-established expiration date of age 45. Second, it suggests that he’s not necessarily looking for a place where the deck will be stacked in his favor to win an eighth championship.

Gronk’s message meshes with things Brady said during the 2022 season. He seems to relish not the chase for the next championship but the process of playing, of learning, of trying to constantly improve as a player and as a team. After a long, difficult, and challenging 2022, he has every right to look for a place where he will be optimistic, happy, and enthusiastic in 2023.

Teams to watch for Brady include the 49ers, Raiders, Dolphins, Jets, Titans, Patriots (crazier things have happened), and -- if Sean Payton ends up there -- the Panthers.

And maybe, once Brady is settled in, his old friend with a head made of meat will pack some beef back onto his frame and join forces with Tommy, one more time.