Rome Odunze limited at practice again on Thursday

  
Published December 11, 2025 03:33 PM

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze returned to practice on Wednesday and he was back on the field on Thursday.

Odunze missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a foot injury, but he has been a limited participant in practice both days this week. Friday will bring another practice and the Bears will then issue their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Odunze leads the Bears with 44 catches, 661 yards and six receiving touchdowns this season.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and running back Travis Homer (ankle) missed practice for the second day. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) were limited participants while linebacker Ruben Hippolyte (shoulder) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) were full participants.