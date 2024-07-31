Russell Wilson: I’ve always tried to be a mentor in some way to Justin Fields

A calf injury has kept quarterback Russell Wilson sidelined for most of training camp so far, though he did take some reps on Tuesday.

That means Justin Fields has largely been behind center, taking the first-team snaps.

With Wilson and Fields competing to be Pittsburgh’s QB1, there could be a budding rivalry between the two players. But Wilson said yesterday that the relationship between the two signal-callers is pretty strong.

“Yeah, I think more than anything else, we’ve known each other for some years now, and I’ve always tried to be a mentor in some way to him,” Wilson said, via transcript from the team. “We’ve always texted, called, whatever it may be in the past, and same thing now. I believe that when you give as much knowledge that I have, or experienced or gone through, it comes back in return for you in the long run. We’re a team and we’re always trying to get better together. Every rep that he’s taking, I’m learning, and vice versa. Every rep that I’m taking, he’s learning. And all the other quarterbacks, as well. Even when we’re not in there, and we’re just processing from the drill work, we’re always talking and communicating.

“So, I think that’s a critical part to being successful as a team.”

Wilson added that Fields has “done a great job” on the days he’s had to step in.

“He’s working his butt off every day, and we’re getting better as a team,” Wilson said.

While head coach Mike Tomlin previously said Wilson was in “pole position” to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback, that could certainly change throughout the course of training camp — particularly if Wilson’s calf keeps him sidelined.