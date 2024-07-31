 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson: I’ve always tried to be a mentor in some way to Justin Fields

  
Published July 31, 2024 10:09 AM

A calf injury has kept quarterback Russell Wilson sidelined for most of training camp so far, though he did take some reps on Tuesday.

That means Justin Fields has largely been behind center, taking the first-team snaps.

With Wilson and Fields competing to be Pittsburgh’s QB1, there could be a budding rivalry between the two players. But Wilson said yesterday that the relationship between the two signal-callers is pretty strong.

“Yeah, I think more than anything else, we’ve known each other for some years now, and I’ve always tried to be a mentor in some way to him,” Wilson said, via transcript from the team. “We’ve always texted, called, whatever it may be in the past, and same thing now. I believe that when you give as much knowledge that I have, or experienced or gone through, it comes back in return for you in the long run. We’re a team and we’re always trying to get better together. Every rep that he’s taking, I’m learning, and vice versa. Every rep that I’m taking, he’s learning. And all the other quarterbacks, as well. Even when we’re not in there, and we’re just processing from the drill work, we’re always talking and communicating.

“So, I think that’s a critical part to being successful as a team.”

Wilson added that Fields has “done a great job” on the days he’s had to step in.

“He’s working his butt off every day, and we’re getting better as a team,” Wilson said.

While head coach Mike Tomlin previously said Wilson was in “pole position” to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback, that could certainly change throughout the course of training camp — particularly if Wilson’s calf keeps him sidelined.