nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith
nbc_pft_stroud_250604.jpg
Stroud is not throwing due to ‘general soreness’

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Watch Now

PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith

June 4, 2025 08:46 AM
Given the Steelers lost Donald Parham Jr. to a torn Achilles at OTAs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Pittsburgh has a clear need for Jonnu Smith.

nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
06:28
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_stroud_250604.jpg
06:03
Stroud is not throwing due to ‘general soreness’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250604.jpg
16:28
Grab Bag TE Edition: Smith, Kmet-Loveland, Kincaid
nbc_pft_macdonaldondarnold_250604.jpg
12:46
Macdonald shuts down idea of Darnold not starting
nbc_pft_jimmarshallhof_250604.jpg
02:42
Why Jim Marshall should be in Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_darnoldexpectations_250604.jpg
05:38
Expectations for Darnold with the Seahawks
nbc_pft_directionofnfl_250604.jpg
08:53
How football has evolved and where it’s heading
nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
nbc_pft_kylepittsinjury_250603.jpg
04:45
Falcons are being ‘extremely cautious’ with Pitts
nbc_pft_shedeursanderspredraft_250603.jpg
11:09
Florio: Shedeur wasn’t ready for pre-draft process
nbc_pft_mcdanielsdiggs_250603.jpg
06:31
McDaniels is ‘not concerned’ about Diggs
nbc_pft_stefondiggsota_250603.jpg
06:54
Patriots reportedly have no plans to release Diggs
nbc_pft_offensivelineaward_250603.jpg
06:14
Best offensive linemen of the year award matters
nbc_pft_lionsconcernmeter_250603.jpg
09:26
Scale of 1-10: Lions’ concern meter
nbc_pft_lions2025schedule_250603.jpg
05:05
Lions to be ‘battle tested’ with 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_campbelllionsturnovers_250603.jpg
06:29
Campbell ‘not worried’ about turnover in offseason
nbc_pft_frankragnowretires_250603.jpg
07:23
Ragnow retires after injury-riddled seven seasons
nbc_simms_readytolaunchv2_250602.jpg
19:10
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready to Launch’
nbc_simms_draftkings_250602.jpg
01:37
Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?
nbc_simms_isthisit_250602.jpg
27:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Is This It?
nbc_simms_moreinfo_250602.jpg
20:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Needs More Info’
nbc_simms_cousins_250602.jpg
08:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Don’t Forget About Me’
browns_site.jpg
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
nbc_pft_brycehuff_250602.jpg
09:21
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff
nbc_pft_objgiants_250602.jpg
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants

nbc_uswnt_usajamhl_250603.jpg
12:13
Highlights: USWNT vs. Jamaica (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_goal4_250603.jpg
54
Biyendolo’s strike seals 4-0 win for USWNT
nbc_uswnt_goal3_250603.jpg
57
Biyendolo fires USWNT up 3-0 on Jamaica
oly_swm1500f_uschampionships_bobbyfinke_250603.jpg
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy
USWNT_2_raw.jpg
01:16
Sentnor’s brace moves USWNT 2-0 ahead of Jamaica
nbc_uswnt_goal1_250603.jpg
01:13
Sentnor buries USWNT’s opener v. Jamaica
KTThumbSwapper.jpg
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
oly_swm100f_uschampionships_jackalexy_250603.jpg
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_uschampionships_torrihuske_250603.jpg
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
oly_swm200bu_uschampionships_lucaurlando_250603.jpg
06:48
Urlando edges Foster in 200m fly at nationals
thumbnailcarolinewithoutlogo.jpg
07:22
Bricker starts nationals with surprise in 200m fly
nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
nbc_roto_andresgimenez_250603.jpg
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
nbc_roto_markvientos_250603.jpg
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
nbc_roto_lukeweaver_250603.jpg
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
nbc_roto_jazznewsome_250603.jpg
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
jett_hangtown_bm.jpg
11:31
Pro Motocross 2025: Hangtown biggest moments
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_roto_etienne_250603.jpg
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
nbc_roto_jonnu_250603.jpg
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
nbc_roto_braelonallen_250603.jpg
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
nbc_roto_panthersoilersv3_250603.jpg
01:43
Game 1 is a ‘good spot’ to bet Oilers
nbc_roto_homerunleaderv2_250603.jpg
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
nbc_dps_philperryinterview_250603.jpg
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250603.jpg
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_clantonintv_250603.jpg
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dps_knicksoffseason_250603.jpg
10:02
How will Knicks approach offseason?