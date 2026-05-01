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Schwarber delivers as Phillies rally again to beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings for doubleheader sweep
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MLB: Game Two-San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
Schwarber delivers as Phillies rally again to beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings for doubleheader sweep
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
Wild beat Stars 5-2 for first playoff series win in 11 years
PGA: Cadillac Championship - First Round
Cameron Young makes big putts to take early lead at Cadillac Championship in tour’s Doral return

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HLs: Knicks unleash 39-4 run to eliminate Hawks
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Towns ‘in attack mode’ after Knicks crush Hawks
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George: 76ers played with ‘no pressure’ in Game 6

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Maxey after Game 6 win: 'It starts on defense'

April 30, 2026 10:42 PM
Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers force a Game 7 after beating the Celtics in Game 6 behind Philadelphia's strong defense and Maxey's 30 point effort.

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