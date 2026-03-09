 Skip navigation
Saints agree to deal with P Ryan Wright

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:03 PM

The Saints landed a new punter in the early hours of the free agent negotiating window.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to sign Ryan Wright. It is a four-year agreement worth $14 million and includes $8 million in guarantees.

Wright will make the move to New Orleans after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings. He’s appeared in every game for the team since joining the team and averaged a career-best 44.5 net yards per kick during the 2025 season.

Kai Kroeger was the Saints’ punter in 2025, but the commitment to Wright will likely lead to him moving on at some point this offseason.