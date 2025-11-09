Saints extend lead to 17-7 after Bryce Young interception

The Panthers have gotten some breaks in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but they haven’t been able to do anything with them.

A Nic Scourton sack on fourth down made Saints head coach Kellen Moore look bad for passing on a 50-yard field goal try early in the fourth quarter, but Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gave the ball back two plays later. Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor had the second takeaway of the second half for the Saints and quarterback Tyler Shough hit tight end Juwan Johnson for a 30-yard score on the ensuing drive.

The touchdown extended the Saints’ lead to 17-7 with more than 10 minutes left to play in the game.

The Panthers’ first turnover came in the third quarter after a strange turn of events on a field goal try. Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald’s kick was blocked, but the Saints touched the ball beyond the line of scrimmage and the Panthers recovered for a fresh set of downs. Young lost the ball on a botched handoff, however, and the Saints recovered to remain in front.