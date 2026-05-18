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Saints have an offer on the table for Cam Jordan, but not for Taysom Hill

  
Published May 18, 2026 12:56 PM

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis gave an update on where things stand with running back Alvin Kamara when he spoke to reporters on Monday and he also touched on the status of a couple of longtime members of the team who remain unsigned for the 2026 season.

Defensive end Cam Jordan has talked about leaving the door open to returning to New Orleans for his 16th season and Loomis said the team is also open to a return. He said, via multiple reporters, that there is a contract offer on the table for Jordan.

Jordan hasn’t signed that contract, obviously, and that suggests he’s looking for something more from the Saints or someone else before making any commitment for the coming season.

While Jordan could be back, it doesn’t look like tight end Taysom Hill will be back in a Saints uniform. Loomis said that there’s no offer out to him and Hill’s emotional words after the final 2025 home game may have been his final ones as a member of the team.