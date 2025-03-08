Saints tender exclusive rights free agent Nephi Sewell

The Saints have tendered linebacker Nephi Sewell, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Sewell is an exclusive rights free agent.

He joined the Saints in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Utah. Sewell was on the practice squad as a rookie, and, after signing a futures contract with the team, made the active roster in 2023.

He appeared in 16 games that season before tearing an ACL.

Sewell began the 2024 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list but worked his way back to practice Nov. 16. He played the final seven games, seeing action on 58 defensive snaps and 105 on special teams.