 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints tender exclusive rights free agent Nephi Sewell

  
Published March 7, 2025 07:21 PM

The Saints have tendered linebacker Nephi Sewell, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Sewell is an exclusive rights free agent.

He joined the Saints in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Utah. Sewell was on the practice squad as a rookie, and, after signing a futures contract with the team, made the active roster in 2023.

He appeared in 16 games that season before tearing an ACL.

Sewell began the 2024 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list but worked his way back to practice Nov. 16. He played the final seven games, seeing action on 58 defensive snaps and 105 on special teams.