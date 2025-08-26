 Skip navigation
Saints to waive QB Jake Haener

  
Published August 26, 2025 11:06 AM

The Saints haven’t named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but we can officially eliminate Jake Haener from the list of candidates.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Haener will be waived as the Saints move to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Haener was listed alongside Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough as the first-string quarterback for the Saints on their preseason depth chart. While that suggested he had a shot of winning the job, it was clear that Rattler and Shough were ahead of him in the pecking order. Haener did not start any of the three preseason contests and he did not play at all in the second game as the Saints decided to keep Rattler in for longer than originally planned.

Haener was a 2023 fourth-round pick and he appeared in eight games last season. He started one of those games and finished the year 18-of-39 for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.