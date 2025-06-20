 Skip navigation
Saints to waive RB Xazavian Valladay

  
Published June 20, 2025 01:03 PM

New Orleans is moving on from a young running back.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Saints are waiving Xazavian Valladay.

Valladay, 26, had been with New Orleans since midway through last season, signing with the club’s practice squad. He did not appear in a game, but remained with the club on a futures deal in January.

Valladay initially entered the league in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State. He’s spent time with the Texans, Steelers, and Jets, appearing in one game for New York in his first season.

New Orleans has Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Cam Akers, Venus Jones Jr., Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Marcus Yarns on its roster at running back.