 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints worked out Syracuse QB Kyle McCord on Thursday

  
Published March 27, 2025 08:03 PM

The Saints could be in the market for a young quarterback despite drafting Spencer Rattler in the fifth round in 2024 and still having Derek Carr as their starter.

Representatives of the Saints have been scouting all the top quarterback prospects.

The latest to get an up-close look is Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, who worked out for the Saints on Thursday, NFL Media reports. Quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien was among those from the Saints watching the quarterback throw in a private session.

McCord is considered a top-five prospect at the position.

He transferred to the Orange after three seasons at Ohio State and led the nation in passing yards in 2024 with 4,779, an ACC single-season record. McCord threw 34 touchdowns.

He went 22-4 as a starting quarterback at both Syracuse and Ohio State.

The Saints have Carr, Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci on their roster at the position.