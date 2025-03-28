Saints worked out Syracuse QB Kyle McCord on Thursday

The Saints could be in the market for a young quarterback despite drafting Spencer Rattler in the fifth round in 2024 and still having Derek Carr as their starter.

Representatives of the Saints have been scouting all the top quarterback prospects.

The latest to get an up-close look is Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, who worked out for the Saints on Thursday, NFL Media reports. Quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien was among those from the Saints watching the quarterback throw in a private session.

McCord is considered a top-five prospect at the position.

He transferred to the Orange after three seasons at Ohio State and led the nation in passing yards in 2024 with 4,779, an ACC single-season record. McCord threw 34 touchdowns.

He went 22-4 as a starting quarterback at both Syracuse and Ohio State.

The Saints have Carr, Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci on their roster at the position.