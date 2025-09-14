Saquon Barkley puts Eagles up 7-0 in Kansas City

Saquon Barkley never found the end zone in Super Bowl LIX, but he got there in Kansas City on Sunday.

Barkley sprinted into the end zone for a 13-yard score with 46 seconds to play in the first quarter. The touchdown, which was Barkley’s first of the season, put the Eagles up 7-0 over the Chiefs.

The score capped a 52-yard drive that was set up by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missing a 58-yard field goal. That try came after three punts to open the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Barkley has four carries for 19 yards and DeVonta Smith has three catches for 25 yards for the Eagles so far on Sunday.

The Chiefs’ ability to stop the Eagles from putting more points on the board could be hurt by a couple of injuries. Defensive end Mike Danna is questionable to return with a hip injury and defensive back Kristian Fulton is doubtful with an ankle injury.