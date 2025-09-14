 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley puts Eagles up 7-0 in Kansas City

  
Published September 14, 2025 04:54 PM

Saquon Barkley never found the end zone in Super Bowl LIX, but he got there in Kansas City on Sunday.

Barkley sprinted into the end zone for a 13-yard score with 46 seconds to play in the first quarter. The touchdown, which was Barkley’s first of the season, put the Eagles up 7-0 over the Chiefs.

The score capped a 52-yard drive that was set up by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missing a 58-yard field goal. That try came after three punts to open the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Barkley has four carries for 19 yards and DeVonta Smith has three catches for 25 yards for the Eagles so far on Sunday.

The Chiefs’ ability to stop the Eagles from putting more points on the board could be hurt by a couple of injuries. Defensive end Mike Danna is questionable to return with a hip injury and defensive back Kristian Fulton is doubtful with an ankle injury.