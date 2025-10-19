 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner heads to locker room for a concussion evaluation

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:38 PM

It looks like the Jets will be without cornerback Sauce Gardner for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Gardner went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion during the fourth quarter. If he is placed into the concussion protocol, he will need to clear all stages of it in order to play in Week 8 against the Bengals.

Gardner’s injury came with the Panthers leading 13-3 and driving the ball. A Jamien Sherwood sack forced a Panthers punt that will give the Jets the ball with just under nine minutes left to play.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be piloting the comeback effort after replacing an ineffective Justin Fields at the start of the second half.