Sauce Gardner heads to locker room for a concussion evaluation

It looks like the Jets will be without cornerback Sauce Gardner for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Gardner went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion during the fourth quarter. If he is placed into the concussion protocol, he will need to clear all stages of it in order to play in Week 8 against the Bengals.

Gardner’s injury came with the Panthers leading 13-3 and driving the ball. A Jamien Sherwood sack forced a Panthers punt that will give the Jets the ball with just under nine minutes left to play.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be piloting the comeback effort after replacing an ineffective Justin Fields at the start of the second half.