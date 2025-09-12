Sauce Gardner on track to play against the Bills

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said at his Friday morning press conference that there were no concerns about cornerback Sauce Gardner being able to play against the Bills on Sunday and nothing change after the team’s practice session.

Gardner was a full participant after being limited by a groin injury on Thursday and he has no designation for Sunday.

Tight end Mason Taylor (ankle) and cornerback Michael Carter (shoulder) were also full participants, but they are both listed as questionable for Week 2.

Kick returner Kene Nwangnu (hamstring), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring), and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) will not play after being ruled out on Friday.