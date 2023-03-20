 Skip navigation
Scott Fitterer: Panthers “have conviction” on top QBs, still going through process

  
Published March 20, 2023 08:11 AM
The Panthers now have the top pick in the NFL Draft and the guy who swung the deal to get them to that spot says the team has not settled on a choice.

General Manager Scott Fitterer had his first press conference on Monday since trading wide receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks to Chicago to move up to the No. 1 overall. He said the team tried to avoid including Moore in the deal, but the team did what it had to do because they “wanted to get ourselves in a position to get a quarterback.”

When a team makes a move like that, there’s generally a player they have targeted but Fitterer insists that the Panthers have not made up their mind on which prospect they will be selecting next month. Fitterer said that the Panthers “have conviction” about multiple quarterbacks in this year’s class and are “still going through the process” of making their choice.

During the press conference, Fitterer was asked about head coach Frank Reich’s history with taller quarterbacks and whether that means Bryce Young is out of the mix to be the pick in April. Fitterer said that Reich has not ruled out any player because of his height and it seems likely that the team will try to continue shielding their intentions for the pick as long as possible.