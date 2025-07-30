 Skip navigation
Seahawks extend GM John Schneider’s contract through 2030

  
Published July 30, 2025 12:44 PM

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider won’t be leaving Seattle any time soon.

The Seahawks and Schneider have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

That keeps Schneider under contract through at least the 2030 NFL draft, which will be his 20th draft with the Seahawks.

The 54-year-old Schneider has been GM in Seattle since 2010 and gained the title of president of football operations, which came with it final say over football decisions, when head coach Pete Carroll was fired after the 2023 season.

Schneider hired new head coach Mike Macdonald last offseason, traded Geno Smith and DK Metcalf this offseason, and signed Sam Darnold to be the Seahawks’ new starter. Now the Seahawks have given him a contract that gives him the time to think long-term as he continues to reshape the Seahawks’ roster.