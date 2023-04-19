Seahawks host Will Anderson on Wednesday

The Seahawks have a potential addition to their defense paying them a visit on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Will Anderson is at the team’s facility. That will be the last visit to a facility for the former Alabama star as Wednesday is the final day that such pre-draft visits are allowed.

Anderson has recently been installed as the favorite to be selected by the Texans with the second overall pick, so he’s not guaranteed to be on the board when the Seahawks go on the clock with the fifth overall selection. The Texans had previously been seen as likely to select a quarterback and that uncertainty means the Seahawks would be wise to remain open to all options.

Anderson had 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks over three seasons at Alabama. That kind of production has him ticketed as an early pick whether it’s made by Houston, Seattle or someone else in first handful of picks.