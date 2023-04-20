 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seahawks once did an in-house mock draft, and it didn't go well

  
Published April 20, 2023 06:11 AM
nbc_pft_seatteldraft_230420
April 20, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if the Seahawks will consider trading down in the 2023 NFL Draft and explore why they have an opportunity to pick up a marquee player like Jalen Carter.

For those who make mock drafts, take heart. The teams are no closer to being right than anyone else.

Case in point, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider was asked at Wednesday’s pre-draft press conference whether they do their own in-house mock drafts.

“We have a very funny story on that, and I’ll tell you sometime,” Schneider said. “We did it one year and it didn’t go well. We did a mock draft in-house because we had never done one, so
we thought we were adding to our process, and it was awful.

Added coach Pete Carroll: “Disaster.”

It’s no surprise. Each team is focused on doing its own assessment of the players. Every team will view every player differently -- especially since needs inevitably will drive the hierarchy.

This year, the Seahawks already have five picks in the first 83 selections, and two in round one. That will give them multiple opportunities to make mockeries of others’ mock drafts.