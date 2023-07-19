Seahawks reveal 90s throwback jerseys

There’s another team hopping on the throwback uniform trend and the result is terrific.

The Seahawks revealed their 90s uniform on Wednesday, which features a royal blue jersey, silver helmet with the old-school logo, and silver pants with apple green accents.

Seattle made the announcement with a video released on social media filled with nostalgic references. Rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — who wasn’t even born until 2002 — takes a starring role, sporting the royal blue jersey of yesteryear.

Via John Boyle of the team’s website, the jersey also includes a patch on the inside of the collar which depicts the Kingdom — the stadium the Seahawks called home from their inaugural season of 1976 through 1999. Seattle used essentially the same uniform from 1976 until a redesign in 2002 that coincided with the team moving to the NFC West with realignment and the opening of what’s now known as Lumen Field.

Seattle will wear the throwback jersey in the team’s Week Eight matchup against Cleveland.

The jerseys are also now available for purchase.