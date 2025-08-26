Seahawks trade OT Michael Jerrell to the Falcons

Injuries have left the Falcons thin at offensive tackle heading into the opening weeks of the regular season, so they agreed to a trade on Tuesday to bolster their depth.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are sending tackle Michael Jerrell to Atlanta. The Falcons will send back a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

Jerrell was a sixth-round pick last year. He played in 10 games and made three starts for the Seahawks during his rookie season.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss “significant time” after injuring his leg in practice last week. Swing tackle Storm Norton is also out for an extended period of time after having ankle surgery.