 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks trade OT Michael Jerrell to the Falcons

  
Published August 26, 2025 12:10 PM

Injuries have left the Falcons thin at offensive tackle heading into the opening weeks of the regular season, so they agreed to a trade on Tuesday to bolster their depth.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are sending tackle Michael Jerrell to Atlanta. The Falcons will send back a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

Jerrell was a sixth-round pick last year. He played in 10 games and made three starts for the Seahawks during his rookie season.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss “significant time” after injuring his leg in practice last week. Swing tackle Storm Norton is also out for an extended period of time after having ankle surgery.