Seahawks visiting with OL Dillon Radunz this week

The Seahawks are looking at some help for their offensive line.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Dillon Radunz is taking a free-agent visit with Seattle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Radunz, 26, just completed his rookie contract with the Titans. A second-round pick in 2021, Radunz appeared in 54 games with 31 starts for Tennessee over the last four seasons. He started 11 games in 2023 and 15 contests in 2024.

If the Seahawks sign Radunz, he’d reunite with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Justin Outten. Outten served as Tennessee’s running backs coach and run game coordinator in 2023 and the Titans’ tight ends coach in 2024.