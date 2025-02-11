 Skip navigation
Seahawks “working through” whether Tyler Lockett will be on team in 2025

  
February 11, 2025

The Seahawks held an introductory press conference for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Tuesday and Kubiak said he thinks there’s a lot of talent for him to work with in Seattle for the 2025 season.

It remains to be seen if wide receiver Tyler Lockett will be part of that group. Lockett signed a revised two-year deal with the Seahawks last year to drop his cap number in 2024, but he’s got a $30.895 million cap hit for the 2025 season and head coach Mike Macdonald was asked on Tuesday if he anticipates having Lockett on the team.

“I think we’re working through that right now. Those decisions we’ll have when the time comes in the next month or two,” Macdonald said.

Cutting Lockett would result in $17 million in cap space while the rest of his hit would be dead money. Lockett had 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.