Sean McDermott: James Cook will be here when he’s ready to be here

The Bills kicked off their organized team activities on Tuesday, but the change in their offseason program hasn’t led to a change of course for running back James Cook.

Cook has been away from all of the team’s voluntary work this offseason as he looks for a new contract and he remains away from the team this week. Head coach Sean McDermott said that Cook is the only player on the roster who did not come to Tuesday’s session and that the team continues to communicate with him while he’s working out on his own.

“We’re staying in touch . . . James will be here when he’s ready to be here and we move forward,” McDermott said, via Dan Fetes of WHAM.

The only mandatory work for the Bills in the offseason is a three-day minicamp that gets underway on June 10. Cook would be subject to fines if he does not report at that point and indications from the team have been that they won’t be signing him to a new deal at this point, so the running back may have a decision to make next month.