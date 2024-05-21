 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Sean McDermott: Micah Hyde always on our radar, we’ll see how it goes

  
Published May 21, 2024 11:29 AM

Micah Hyde said recently that he will either return to the Bills for the 2024 season or retire and head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the former possibility at a Tuesday press conference.

Hyde, who has struggled with neck injuries over the last couple of seasons, became an unrestricted free agent in March and the Bills didn’t make any major moves in free agency to fill the holes at safety left by Hyde and longtime partner Jordan Poyer. Hyde said that he’s been in contact with the team this offseason and McDermott said that the team remains open to bringing the veteran back for another year.

“Micah is always going to be on a radar. We’ll see how it goes,” McDermott said, via Dan Fetes of WHAM.

Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin return at safety for Buffalo while Mike Edwards, Dee Delaney and second-round pick Cole Bishop have joined the club this offseason.