Micah Hyde says he’ll either play for the Bills in 2024 or retire

After the Bills lost to the Chiefs in January to end their postseason, veteran safety Micah Hyde told reporters that he wasn’t sure about his future with Buffalo.

Hyde, 33, became an unrestricted free agent in March and remains one in mid-May. After dealing with neck injuries over the last couple of years, Hyde has been contemplating retirement. Via Jon Scott of WGRZ, Hyde said on Thursday that he’ll either play for the Bills in 2024 or retire — he’s not interested in playing for another team.

Hyde also noted that there is “no rush at all” for him to make a decision.

“I feel like I’ve been an open book. You guys know everything that I know,” Hyde said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “I got away after the season, got out to San Diego. My days consist of working out, swimming with the kids, just trying to continue to help my wife out with the kids, and continue to physically and mentally prepare myself — if anything were to happen.

“I really don’t know. You guys know ... how difficult it was with my neck and having those stingers. So I just said, let me get away from it a little bit. And if the time comes and the juices get flowing again, then we’ll try to give it a spin. But, there’s no rush at all on my side.”

Hyde added that he’s had open communication with G.M. Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott about his situation.

“Just got done talking to them and we’re all on the same page,” Hyde said. “I am 33 years old, man. I want to have a healthy life and my family’s the most important thing to me. At the same time, I do want to win a Super Bowl — that’d be pretty damn awesome. So, we’ll see. We’ll take it day by day.”

Hyde signed with the Bills in 2017 after spending his first four seasons with the Packers as a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft. He has appeared in 158 career games with 128 starts, recording 66 passes defensed, 24 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and 5.0 sacks. In 2023, he started 14 games for Buffalo and finished with seven passes defensed and two interceptions. He also started both of the team’s playoff games.